‘Outstanding’ maths results at Ardingly College

Students celebrating their results. Picture supplied by Ardingly College
Students celebrating their results. Picture supplied by Ardingly College

Ardingly College is celebrating ‘outstanding’ IGCSE maths results.

Twenty-five students in Year 11 gained an A* in their early entry exam, sat in January. The class averaged 94.2 per cent – the best results for five years. A spokesman for the college said: “Once again the college is thrilled at this outstanding academic achievement.”

Andrew Middleton, head of maths, added: “I am very proud of the students who took their IGCSE early and achieved such brilliant results. What a tremendous achievement.”