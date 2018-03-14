‘Outstanding’ maths results at Ardingly College

Ardingly College is celebrating ‘outstanding’ IGCSE maths results.

Twenty-five students in Year 11 gained an A* in their early entry exam, sat in January. The class averaged 94.2 per cent – the best results for five years. A spokesman for the college said: “Once again the college is thrilled at this outstanding academic achievement.”

Andrew Middleton, head of maths, added: “I am very proud of the students who took their IGCSE early and achieved such brilliant results. What a tremendous achievement.”