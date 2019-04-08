‘Outstanding’ results for Burgess Hill fostering agency

Burgess Hill-based fostering agency Orange Grove Fostercare has been rated as ‘Outstanding’ following an inspection by the watchdog.

Orange Grove provides fostering services in and around Kent, West Sussex, East Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire.

Orange Grove Fostercare in Burgess Hill was praised by Ofsted inspectors

It is responsible for respite, emergency and long and short-term fostering placements for more than 65 children.

It was praised by Ofsted inspectors for ‘providing highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good and contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people’.

Ofsted commented: “Foster carers and staff have high aspirations for the children in their care.

“Attendance and engagement in education are actively promoted and all children are making progress.

“Children are also given opportunities to experience things that they may not have done before.”

Orange Grove Fostercare was previously rated as ‘Good’ in February 2016, and since this time, managers have strived to excel and inspire a culture where all staff and carers aspire to be the best, a spokesman said.

“Carers also reported exceptionally high levels of satisfaction of working in a culture where continual professional development is encouraged.

One commented ‘I value these opportunities, it enhances communication among colleagues who work remotely and facilitates good team working’,” the spokesman added.

Orange Grove’s registered manager for the Southern Counties Andy Purnell praised the agency’s foster carers as being instrumental to this achievement. “It is a testament to the dedication of our team at Orange Grove and to the foster carers that work so closely with us.

“We are very proud of our Outstanding inspection result and are privileged to work with such motivated and dedicated carers, and the children and young people they care for.”

Bridgid McCaig, Orange Grove agency director, added: “This is fantastic news for our southern counties office. The team should feel immensely proud of the outstanding care, support and services they provide for some of the most vulnerable children in the area.”

Orange Grove is an independent fostering agency. They are part of Partnerships in Children’s Services (PICS). The organisation currently takes care of over 400 children.

If you would like to find out more about fostering with Orange Grove, call 0800 3698513 or visit www.orangegrovefostercare.co.uk.