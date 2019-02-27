Overturned lorry and rubbish at Gatwick Airport is cleared and road reopened

The overturned lorry and rubbish at Gatwick has been cleared and the road has been reopened.

Drivers had been warned to avoid the the Gatwick North Terminal roundabout after a lorry overturned there and spilled 30 tonnes of rubbish earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services were at the scene to make sure it was safe, and a recovery vehicle was sent to lift the overturned lorry.

The lorry was recovered at around 5.30pm, and twenty minutes later the rubbish was cleared.

The accident has caused heavy delays on surrounding roads, which should clear now the road is open again.