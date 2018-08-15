‘Overwhelming turnout’ as record numbers play for free in Mid Sussex

Families flocked to Court Bushes Recreation Ground in Hurstpierpoint last Wednesday and enjoyed a range of free activities organised by Mid Sussex District Council.

There were games, sports, art and competitions at the free play day – one of four events put on by the district council as part of Play Day 2018 – a celebration of children’s right to play and a campaign to highlight the importance of play in children’s lives.

Picture: Derek Martin

The glorious summer weather saw a record number of more than 4,500 children and their families attend the events this year.

Councillor Norman Webster, Mid Sussex District Council cabinet member for community, said: “What a fantastic four days we’ve had in Burgess Hill, East Grinstead, Haywards Heath and Hurstpierpoint.

“It warms the heart to see so much joy on the faces of children as they play and hopefully our Play Days have added to the many happy memories local children have of growing up in Mid Sussex.

"The weather was absolutely glorious and it was wonderful to see the local community getting together and enjoying the free activities.

“The turnout was simply overwhelming, with more than double the number of children taking part this year.”

Clarion Housing donated £2,500 to enable a play day to be held at Court Bushes Recreation Ground in Hurstpierpoint for the very first time.

The 2018 events were organised by the district council with support from Burgess Hill Town Council, East Grinstead Town Council, Haywards Heath Town Council and a number of partner organisations.

This year’s theme was ‘beside the seaside’ and all the activities were inspired by the traditional British beach holiday.

At the events children enjoyed donkey rides, Punch and Judy shows, a bouncy castle and a helter skelter.

There was an arts and crafts tent, face painting and trained circus performers were on hand to show the children how to juggle, hula-hoop, tightrope walk, and balance on stilts.

South East Water paid for a 1,000 bottles of water to keep everyone hydrated in the hot weather.

Places for People Leisure provided monthly family swim passes for a free prize draw.

Haywards Heath District Lions donated lots of free prizes and Burgess Hill Lions supplied volunteers to help run the event.

For more information about events for young people in Mid Sussex contact MSDC community development officer Regina Choudhury on 01444 477495 or email youth@midsussex.gov.uk.

Read more: Play days in Mid Sussex offer fun for all the family

Free play day events for all in the district