Parents’ chance to find out more about major new Horsham school

An open evening for a major new school - Bohunt Horsham - is to be held at the Hawth Theatre, Crawley, on January 9.

Prospective parents will be given a chance to meet recently-appointed headteacher Georgette Ayling.

It is planned that the new school will open for Year 7 pupils in temporary premises in Hurst Road, Horsham, in September 2019. The Bohunt Education Trust then plans to open a purpose-built new school as part of a major development north of Horsham in September 2020. It will eventually provide places for around 1,600 pupils, girls and boys, aged from four to 16.

Georgette said: “I am delighted to be the first Headteacher of Bohunt Horsham and feel incredibly honoured to be able to take on this role. I relish the opportunity to meet anyone who may be interested in applying to Bohunt Horsham or anyone who would like to know more about the trust.”

The open evening will be held at the Hawth Theatre’s studio from 6-8pm on January 9.