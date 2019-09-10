1,000 people take part in 'memory walk' for Alzheimer's Society

Around 1,000 took part in a walk for people with Alzheimer's took place on Saturday (September 7).

Brighton and Hove Memory Walk, an annual fundraising event, took place in aid of Alzheimer’s Society.

The walk started in Hove Lawns and went down to Brighton bandstand and back.

This year’s walk was opened by Hannah Mackay, a 35 year-old police sergeant from Haywards Heath who has been told she will develop dementia, likely in the next 10 years.

Accompanied by her two children, she took part to raise vital funds to beat dementia, which both her father and grandfather developed.

She said: “Dementia is now the UK’s biggest killer with someone developing it every three minutes - yet dementia research still trails far behind other health conditions, after decades of underfunding.

“Alzheimer’s Society is committed to spending at least £150 million over the next decade on dementia research to improve care for people today and find a cure for tomorrow.

“I am so glad that people from across Sussex united against dementia to improve the lives of people living with the condition.

"I have had such an amazing day taking part with my family, meeting other people who are also affected by dementia.

"I know that together, one day, we can beat this.”

Also taking part in Memory Walk was five of the Miss Brighton GB finalists, Christina Loizoi, Rachel English, Danielle Evans, Holly Hoskison and Marra Murphy.

Julie Bitout, one of the directors of Miss Brighton GB said: “This year we very nearly didn’t do Miss Brighton due to our lives being turned upside down by dementia.

"Both my parents were diagnosed within 6 months of each other and this dreadful disease has totally consumed the last two years of our lives.

"The disease is really traumatic from hour to hour as things can rapidly change and dealing with both parents and their different difficulties and needs is overwhelming.

“I can’t bear to separate my parents, they have been together for 60 years and wouldn’t survive without one another. So as a family we pull together and try to view this as our new normal, as it is for the 2,000 other people in Brighton and Hove currently living with dementia.

“This year all of our Miss Brighton GB contestants are raising an incredible amount of money for Alzheimer’s Society.

"Whilst I couldn’t make it to the walk today, due to my care commitments for my parents, the girls have made me so proud by taking part."

There are upcoming memory walks across the country throughout September and October.

According to Alzheimer's Society, in the hour and a half that it takes to complete the walk, 30 people in the UK will develop dementia.

