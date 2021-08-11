100 cars washed by Haywards Heath firefighters for charity
Firefighters in Haywards Heath swapped hydrants for buckets of soapy water and sponges as they welcomed more than 100 cars for their first charity car wash of the year.
The event on Saturday, July 31, was organised in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity, with residents in the town coming out in droves to support the car wash.
During the four hours the station on Mill Green Road was open for business, the crew managed to raise £1066.05.
Firefighter Fran Cook said: “It was fantastic to see so many cars attend our car wash at the fire station on Saturday, and we were blown away by people’s generosity.
“The Fire Fighters Charity carries out such important work and is a real lifeline for firefighters and their families in their hour of need, and we really wanted to be able to support them to continue to deliver this work.
“Lockdown has been very difficult for a lot of people, and charitable organisations have been hit hard by restrictions with many fundraisers being cancelled. We were so pleased to be able to host this event, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who came out to join us on the day.”