The event on Saturday, July 31, was organised in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity, with residents in the town coming out in droves to support the car wash.

During the four hours the station on Mill Green Road was open for business, the crew managed to raise £1066.05.

Firefighter Fran Cook said: “It was fantastic to see so many cars attend our car wash at the fire station on Saturday, and we were blown away by people’s generosity.

Haywards Heath firefighters washed more than 100 cars to raise funds for The Fire Fighters Charity SUS-210408-144943001

“The Fire Fighters Charity carries out such important work and is a real lifeline for firefighters and their families in their hour of need, and we really wanted to be able to support them to continue to deliver this work.