11 photos from Hassocks Artists’ exhibition at Downlands School

The show took place in the Shering Suite on Saturday and Sunday (October 2-3) and Saturday’s bad weather did not stop people coming in to browse and buy.

The organisers served tea and coffee, with a variety of cakes brought in by the artists.

Painter and photographer Dinah Beaton said: “What I loved and found most exciting was the eclectic mix of artwork they all brought with them and their wonderful enthusiasm for being part of it all.”

The artists in the exhibition were: Kate Morton (painted rocks), Jackie Bass (large mosaics), Liz Warne (paper cuts of landscapes), Prue Heron (fine art photography), Susie Garner (hand sculpted silverware), Nicola Twaites (semi-abstract paintings), Pippa Aldridge (gentle scenic paintings), Sheila Southwell (hand-painted porcelain), Ruth Mull (stained glass hangings and jewellery), John Rees (watercolour landscapes), Caroline Saunders (land and seascape paintings), Ruth Waters (collage landscapes) and Dinah Beaton (photography and landscape paintings).

