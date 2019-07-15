£110,000 new tennis court opens at The Triangle in Burgess Hill

The new Padel tennis court is now open at The Triangle leisure centre in Burgess Hill, the district council has confirmed.

The new £110,000 court is the first to be built at a local authority leisure centre in the UK, a spokesman for Mid Sussex District Council said.

The Triangle leisure centre in Burgess Hill. Photo by Steve Robards

They added: "It has been funded entirely by Section 106 developer contributions, financial payments made by housing developers in Burgess Hill that fund local infrastructure improvements."

If people would like to try Padel tennis, the court is free to book throughout July, the council said.

Padel is a cross between tennis and squash, originating in Mexico it is one of the fastest growing sports in the UK.

It is a socially and physically rewarding game for all ages and abilities. Typically played in doubles in the enclosed court, the scoring is the same as tennis, but balls can be played off the walls in a similar way to squash.

Visit www.placesleisure.org/centres/the-triangle/news/padel-tennis-court.