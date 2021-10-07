16 things to do in and around Mid Sussex this October half term

4.

Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath, RH16 1XP . Halloween Whodunnit Spooktacular is going to be held at Borde Hill Garden, 16th - 31st October 2021 This Halloween half term, bring your family to a spooktacular costume party at Foolish Mortal Mansion. Young witches and wizards can explore the garden on a daily story trail, helping Detective Snoop discover what happened to Sir Dangerous Powers, the owner of Foolish Mortal Mansion, and whodunnit! The adventure playground, cafe and nature walks will remain open to visitors. £3.00 per trail plus admission, to include a prize (FREE to Members). All Garden entry and trails must be pre-booked in advance at: www.bordehill.co.uk/bookyourvisit