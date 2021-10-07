16 things to do in and around Mid Sussex this October half term

Here are a few ideas in and around Mid Sussex to keep the whole family entertained:
1.
Gruffalo's Child trail, Wakehust Gardens, Haywards Heath, RH17 6TN. This half term, (16-31 October) the Gruffalo's Child interative trail will be at Kew Gardens and Wakehurst in Sussex. Autumnal landscapes will set the scene as adventurous visitors will encounter much-loved characters from The Gruffalo. For more information visit https://www.kew.org/wakehurst/whats-on
2.
Tulley's Farm Shocktober Fest, Tulley's Farm, Crawley, RH10 4PE. Visit the UK's number 1 Halloween event, who are celebrating 25 years of screams, this half term. If it's too scary for you, there is also a pick your own pumpkin patch, pumpkin nights, escape rooms and tea rooms for family fun this half term. For more information and to book, visit https://www.halloweenattractions.co.uk/
3.
Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens, Brighton Rd, Horsham RH13 6PP. These stunning ancient gardens, with its nature walks and sculpture garden, are definitely worth the visit. Visit the spooktacular pumpkin trail or the halloween afternoon tea for some fun this half term More details: https://www.leonardsleegardens.co.uk/afternoon-tea-at-leonardslee-house
4.
Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath, RH16 1XP
. Halloween Whodunnit Spooktacular is going to be held at Borde Hill Garden, 16th - 31st October 2021
This Halloween half term, bring your family to a spooktacular costume party at Foolish Mortal Mansion. Young witches and wizards can explore the garden on a daily story trail, helping Detective Snoop discover what happened to Sir Dangerous Powers, the owner of Foolish Mortal Mansion, and whodunnit!
The adventure playground, cafe and nature walks will remain open to visitors.
£3.00 per trail plus admission, to include a prize (FREE to Members).
All Garden entry and trails must be pre-booked in advance at: www.bordehill.co.uk/bookyourvisit