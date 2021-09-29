The fun began at 3pm on Fairfield Recreation Ground and continued late into the evening.

There was no procession this year but guests still donned costumes for a fancy dress competition, brought their own guys, listened to live drumming from EarthQuake and SkullDrummery and saw a fantastic fireworks display.

The society thanked everyone who attended for a memorable evening, saying: “Your reaction to the finale was fantastic, as was your singing of Sweet Caroline.”

They urged those who would like to see the event return next year to consider donating at gofund.me/3a544ddf.

These photos were taken by Burgess Hill Bonfire Society members Matt Munnery, Darren Lucas, Toni Wood, Eve from SkullDrummery, Kerry Mann and Neil Parkes.

