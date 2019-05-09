19-year-old shortlisted to become UK’s next top young fishmonger

A man, 19, is battling it out in a national competition that will test young fishmongers.

Lorenzo Collett from The Fresh Fish Shop in Haywards Heath is set to take part in the national competition where the fishmongers will be tested on their technical knowledge, skills and passion for the trade.

Lorenzo Collett has been shortlisted for the MFS Young Fishmongers Award

The MFS Young Fishmonger Award celebrates young talent and provides a platform on which to build their future careers.

Lorenzo said: “I am passionate about promoting sustainable sourcing and helping more people to learn new ways of preparing and cooking fresh fish.”

Lorenzo started working at The Fresh Fish Shop when he was 14 years old as an apprentice and, in the last five years, he has worked his way up to shop manager.

The Master Fishmonger Standard, managed by the Worshipful Company of Fishmongers, certifies fishmongers with extensive professional skills and knowledge. The Guild has helped to uphold standards of fishmongering since 1272.

A panel of certified master fishmongers are tasked with selecting the brightest young talent in the fishmonger trade from the range of entries.

The public can also vote for their favourite entrant in a poll available via the Master Fishmonger Standard website.

“I am hugely proud to be in the running for this prestigious award and I hope I can show that, whatever your age, you should take a pride in your work and share that with others,” said Lorenzo.

The winner of the award will be invited to receive their prize on June 3.