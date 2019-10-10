3,500 more new homes proposed for ‘garden community’ south of Horsham

Thousands of new homes - and three schools - are being proposed for land south of Horsham.

Housebuilders Thakeham Homes have drawn up plans to build 3,500 houses in a new ‘garden community’ at West Grinstead.

Buck Barn crossroads SUS-191010-115406001

The company says it is ‘consulting early’ on its plans which would include two new primary schools, a secondary school, shops, a pub and improvements to the Buck Barn junction of the A24 with a new roundabout and flyover.

The company says its plans aim to “help local authorities meet pressing targets for new homes.”

The extensive proposals follow other major developments already outlined across the Horsham area. Developers Berkeley Homes revealed this week proposals for 1,200 homes and a new secondary school at Southwater.

Other developers have already proposed building 3,500 homes at Adversane, another 1,200 east of Billingshurst and a further 1,000 houses within a ‘country park’ west of the village. Yet another 10,000 homes have been proposed west of Ifield between Horsham and Crawley.

No planning applications or decisions have yet been made on any of the plans. However, approval has already been given for 2,750 homes on land north of Horsham and construction is set to start early next year.

But many local residents have already expressed fears over the amount of development in the Horsham area and loss of valued green field sites.

Meanwhile, Thakeham Homes says that its proposed development at West Grinstead would focus on ‘healthy living and sustainable development’ including the retention of trees and hedgerows.

The company says it would also provide infrastructure investment which, along with road improvements at Buck Barn, would include new bus services to Southwater and Horsham.

A spokesman said: “A traditional village green will be the focal point of a community with a health centre pharmacy, community buildings, family pub and local retail units.”

He added: “The plans have been developed with a priority on ecology and sustainability. Sensitive to the local landscape, West Grinstead will be an attractive residential environment.

“The homes provided will include affordable housing, to reflect local housing needs and will be integrated with large areas of public open space to create a vibrant community.

“The vison of the site is to meet the needs of a more sustainable future, homes will feature electric and fast car chargers.”

Thakeham group managing director Rob Boughton added: “Thakeham takes pride in creating communities which provide much needed local homes whilst enhancing the wider area; adjacent local towns and villages.

“The West Grinstead garden community will be self-sustaining with good links with the separate nearby settlements of Southwater and Horsham. The wider Horsham area will benefit.”