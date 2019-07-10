£3m funding to improve Plumpton College ‘excellent news’ says MP

News that Plumpton College is to undergo a £3million improvement has been welcomed by Lewes MP Maria Caulfield.

The funding has been provided by the South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP).

Plumpton College. Photo by Peter Cripps

It will see the construction of a two-storey centre of excellence in knowledge transfer and business improvement at the college in Ditchling Road, Lewes, a spokesman said.

There will also be developments in farm animal production technologies, and butchery and bakery provision.

Mrs Caulfield said: “This is excellent news for Plumpton College and the wider agriFood industries across the region.

“Plumpton College educates around 3,500 students a year but with this £3m of SELEP funding and the improvements that it will bring they will be able to provide better facilities for even more students.

“I’d like to thank SELEP for providing this funding to Plumpton College and for the local positive impact that it will make.”

A spokesman added: “The decision has been taken to support the first phase of a ten-year project to develop and improve agriFood education and training facilities at Plumpton College with almost £3million from the Local Growth Fund.

“Being developed with the aim of helping secure better AgriFood productivity and efficiency post-Brexit, the first phase of the scheme is to receive £2.9m of Local Growth Fund towards a £7m development.”

