4Sight Vision Support volunteers tackle 40 mile tandem trek for charity

A group of volunteers will take to the country lanes of Mid Sussex for a charity tandem ride.

On May 19, along with volunteers people living with sight loss will be taking part in the 40 mile ride to raise money for 4Sight Vision Support.

Two volunteers who took part in last years ride

The tandems are piloted by the volunteers and all stokers this year are local people living with sight loss.

The ride is not only a chance to raise funds for this vital charity but also to highlight that a diagnosis of sight loss should not be a one way road to isolation and loss of independence.

The riders are set to start the 40 mile journey at 10am and finish between 3.30pm and 4.30pm outside The Thatched Inn in Hassocks.