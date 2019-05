Part of the A23 has been closed following a crash involving multiple vehicles this evening (May 28).

The collision is believed to have involved a lorry and has taken place on northbound along the A23 close to the junction with the B2110 in Handcross.

Sussex Roads Police has confirmed the road has now been closed due to the ‘serious’ collision.

Traffic is queuing in the area and delays are being reported for those travelling to Crawley.