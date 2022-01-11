A23 crash: carriageway reopens following Bolney collision

The southbound carriageway on the A23 has reopened following an earlier collision near Bolney.

All southbound lanes had been blocked following a collision this afternoon (Tuesday, January 11), according to police.

On social media Sussex Roads Police said they were attending the incident at 3.25pm.

The Sussex Roads Police spokesperson said traffic had been diverted via the Bolney off-slip and back on again from the roundabout.

The spokesperson later added that the southbound carriageway was closed from the junction with the A272.