Part of the A24 north of Horsham is currently partially blocked after a truck jack-knifed.

Drivers are facing delays following the incident at the Robin Hood roundabout junction of the A24 with the B2237 Warnham Road.

Traffic is queueing on the A24 after a truck jack-knifed SUS-190925-170120001

AA Traffic reports that vehicles are queueing in the area and that there is congestion to the Great Daux roundabout.

All approaches towards the roundabout are affected, according to the AA.