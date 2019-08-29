Adapted cycling scheme CYCALL adds two trikes to its fleet

More children will be able to enjoy cycling thanks to the donation of two specially-adapted trikes to CYCALL.

The scheme allows disabled children and adults or anyone who cannot use a standard bike to book adapted bicycles for free for rides along the coastal path in Lancing and at Brooklands Park in Worthing.

Martine and Rob Walters from Worthing-based CYCALL at The Charity Bike Shop in Ditchling

Martine Walters, director, said: “The Charity Bike Shop in Ditchling has chosen to donate two specially-adapted trikes, which means that even more children will be able to enjoy cycling and feel the wind in their hair and the sun on their face.

“The shop is part of the charity Cyclists Fighting Cancer, which helps children and young people living with cancer across the UK to regain their physical fitness, strength, mental wellness and confidence by giving them new bikes, specially adapted trikes, tandems, other equipment and support. They are passionate about sharing the benefits of exercise and activity for people living with and beyond cancer.”

CYCALL runs adapted cycling sessions on Saturday afternoons at Brooklands Park in Worthing. Bookings are also taken from groups and organisations for weekday sessions.

Visit the CYCALL Facebook Page or telephone Martine on 07784918122 for more information.

To read more about Cyclists Fighting Cancer, visit https://www.cyclistsfc.org.uk or pop into the shop in Lewes Road, Ditchling.