Age UK Silver Weekend Celebrations in Haywards Heath – all you need to know

People are invited to the Silver Weekend Celebrations taking place at the start of October, organised by Age UK West Sussex and BUPA.

The event is taking place at Kleinwort Close, made up of Age UK West Sussex Lamb House, Hurst Place and The Goldbridge Care Home.

Rowan Hillier, centre manager, said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming the local community to the event and it is a really good community event for people to see what we do.

"It would be good to see people of all ages coming to see what we do as well."

On Saturday (October 5) from 2pm to 4pm, Lamb House will have free tea and cake and music from Cara Barseghian.

Saturday's event is hosted by Age UK West Sussex.

Hurst Place and Goldbridge will be in the cafe at Lamb House offering information on their homes in Kleinwort Close, and a chance to win some prizes.

On Sunday (October 6) from 2pm to 4.30pm, Goldbridge Care Home will be offering people a chance to try out some of the classes held at their activity centre, in an event organised by BUPA.

There will also be a Garden Tea Dance, with refreshments provided.

Please call 01444 450 248 for more information.