Age UK Silver Weekend Celebrations in Haywards Heath – in pictures

The Silver Weekend Celebrations took place on Sunday (October 6), organised by Age UK West Sussex and BUPA.

The event, which was held at Kleinwort Close, saw visitors enjoy free tea and cake and music from Cara Barseghian, free taster classes in the activity centre, and an afternoon tea dance in the garden with refreshments.

