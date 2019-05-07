Age UK West Sussex takes its hat off to Littlehampton knitters for generous donation

Littlehampton knitters have made more than 4,000 little hats for innocent smoothie bottles, supporting The Big Knit for Age UK.

Now in its 16th year, the charity campaign will raise 25p for each hat-topped bottle sold when they become available later this year.

Littlehampton knitters present more than 5,000 little hats to Age UK for The Big Knit with innocent. Photo by Derek Martin DM1951033a

Arcade Knitters and friends were excited to see the new designs, including a dinosaur, lion, unicorn and duck.

There were also plenty of knitting patterns for all abilities, including classic beginner bobble hats, crochet options and other fun characters.

Vicki Rayment, marketing and development officer for Age UK West Sussex, was presented with 4,380 knitted hats at Parkside Church hall, St Floras Road, Littlehampton, on Saturday.

The money raised will help fund services and classes in West Sussex, including activity day centres and lunch clubs, give older people the opportunity to make friends, learn new skills and have fun.

Vicki Rayment from Age UK West Sussex, left, and Josephine Tildsley. Photo by Derek Martin DM1951047a

Helen Rice, chief officer of Age UK West Sussex, said: “We love the new hat designs and can’t wait to see how the knitters of West Sussex use them to create their own little hats.

“Every year, we love seeing all the different designs come in from stripy bobble hats to grizzly bears. We need everyone to join us and knit as many miniature hats as possible by July 31 to help us hit our target.

“It’s such a fun campaign to get behind and it does so much to help older people in our area.”

The national campaign is aiming to have 1.6million hats, helping to raise money to support older people facing later life alone.

Knitters Elizabeth Bennett, Josephine Tildsley and Jackie Squires. Photo by Derek Martin DM1951050a

Sim Viney, brand manager for innocent drinks, said: “The Big Knit gets such an incredible amount of support from West Sussex and we are hugely grateful for this.

“Through the Big Knit campaign, we want to do everything we can to make a difference to the lives of older people, and every single hat knitted for us will help us to do this.”

The latest hat patterns are available at www.ageuk.org.uk/westsussex

For more information on The Big Knit contact Vicki Rayment on 07904 570812. Please send completed hats to Age UK West Sussex at Suite 2, Anchor Springs, Littlehampton, West Sussex, BN17 6BP. The deadline is July 31, 2019.