Alan Carr’s husband faces jail after Broadbridge Heath drink-drive crash with police car

When police pulled him over in Broadbridge Heath, Paul Drayton, 50, reversed his Mitsubishi 4x4 into their police car.

Drayton was banned from driving and warned he could be sent to prison when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court.

Earlier, Sussex Police told how they spotted him weaving over the road at around three o’clock in the afternoon on October 9.

Alan Carr's husband Paul Drayton arrives at court

District Judge Amanda Kelly told Drayton: “The starting point for this offence is a 12 week prison sentence and that was for somebody with less alcohol and who didn’t hit a police car.

“I will order a pre-sentence report but the overwhelming likelihood is you will be going to prison.

“You have endangered the public by driving around in that state.

“It is an absolute miracle you are here today and have not killed or maimed another member of the public.

“You are now disqualified from driving from today.”

The court had heard how the chat show host’s husband was stopped in Broadbridge Heath, three miles from the £2.7million house he shares with Alan, 45.

He admitted driving with 153mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath against a legal limit of 35mcg.

Caroline Steward, for Drayton, said: “Mr Drayton has an ongoing alcohol problem which is undergoing treatment.”

Drayton pleaded not guilty to drink driving at an earlier hearing.

Asked by District Judge Kelly if he now wanted to change his plea, Drayton said: “That’s right, yes.”