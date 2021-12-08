Jigsaw provides support to bereaved children, young people and families.

Jigsaw (South East) operates across parts of West Sussex, Surrey and West Kent.

It has received a generous donation from Amazon’s corporate office in Holborn.

Jigsaw, a children's bereavement charity, has been supported by Amazon's community scheme.

The donations will go towards ongoing costs including the social events that bring children together so they can meet others in a similar situation and reduce isolation that can arise from bereavement .

Beth Knight, Amazon in the Community Europe Lead, said: “The pain of losing a loved one at a young age is unimaginable. The work Jigsaw (South East) does, supporting children, young people and families during such an upsetting period in their lives, is admirable.

“We’re very pleased to support their efforts with this donation.”

Jennie Hattan, from Jigsaw (South East), said: “We’re grateful to the Amazon team for supporting us with this donation, which will help us continue our important work.”