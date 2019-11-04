Appeal for more poppy sellers in Mid Sussex

A poppy seller in Haywards Heath is appealing for more volunteers.

Louise Taylor, 67, has been selling poppies for over 35 years after her father, a Second World War veteran, suggested she start.

She said: “I wanted to help the ex-serviceman and those who are disabled, and out of respect for armed forces.

“People come up and chat about veterans, and a lot of them like supporting the armed forces - children especially love buying poppies.

“People like to remember, particularly when we were commemorating the 100 year anniversary of World War One people were more enthusiastic than ever.”

Ms Taylor was awarded a medal by the Royal British Legion this year for 35 years of service for selling poppies.

She said: “I was very surprised and delighted, it’s a very nice medal.

“We still have people in the armed forces and we will always have to defend our country.

“In respect of those who defend the peace, we have to respect the fact that they’re prepared to put themselves on the front line.”

Ms Taylor’s father was stationed in Burma in the Royal Army Medical Corps, and was then sent to an India hospital where he met his wife, an assistant matron.

She said: “We would welcome anyone, especially young people and cadets.”

To help, contact Charles Soloman on 07803 517963.