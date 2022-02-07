Arden Grange launches TV ad campaign

Having just celebrated 25 years in business, the new Arden Grange TV Campaign signals a new phase in the history of this trusted British brand.

Joanna Simmons, Marketing Manager at Arden Grange said: “Our new ‘The Home of the Range’ campaign has turned a long-awaited vision into an imaginative and unique reality – bringing Arden Grange to life as a place where all dogs and cats, regardless of their size, shape, age or dietary requirements, are taken care of.”

The ad was created by Brighton-based creative agency, Designate, who bought the ad to life working with animation company, Blind Pig, and post-production house Absolute.

Mid-Sussex Pet Food Company Launches National TV Campaign.

Joanna continues: “For us, it was great to collaborate with another Sussex-based independent company to bring our vision to life. This advert perfectly captures our core values, visually demonstrating the wide range available for dogs and cats at Arden Grange – The Home of the Range.”