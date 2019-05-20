Ardingly College shares its delight after nomination for TES award

Ardingly College has been shortlisted for the Science, Technology and Engineering team of the year in this year’s prestigious TES Schools Awards.

The independent school has been nominated in collaboration with Ifield Community College for its team which is working on a solar car project.

Lev Petrov, the student head of the project, said: “We are very grateful for all the support and dedication we’re being given in our unique endeavour not only to race our car across Australia, but also to try to produce a prototype for a flat-packed solar car for schools to construct and sell in developing countries.”

Prince Albert II of Monaco praised the project: “I wish the solar car team every success with the new solar car. This vehicle is the symbol of the youth which has brought it to this point, and for those young people who are keen to address critical environmental issues.

“I want to thank the students from Ardingly College and Ifield Community College for lucidly grasping the inspiring issues of our world, with the immense potential of innovation which is opening before us. For all these reasons, I was keen to have my Foundation support this project.”

Callum Porter, a student at Ifield Community College, said: “This project has shown me that any student can pursue any career, no matter what school they come from.

“I love being given the chance to work on a project which enables me to make links with a wide variety of different people and can’t wait to get the car ready for Australia.”

Dr Andrew Spiers, director of Ardingly Solar Project, added: “I could never have dreamt we would be where we are now with the Ardingly Solar Project.

“The enthusiasm, energy and tenacity of the students is breath-taking. It gives me great pride to watch the pupils from both schools learn every day and see their confidence grow through what they are learning with the solar car.

“Watch this space over the next few years!”

TES editor Ann Mroz said: “It is wonderful to see such great ideas and excellent practice emerging from our schools and teachers.

“We had a record number of entries this year and the standard was very high, so all those shortlisted should be very proud: it’s an extraordinary achievement to be on this shortlist.”

