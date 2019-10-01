Ardingly pub team help raise thousands for air ambulance

Team members from an Ardingly pub have taken part in a 170-metre descent of the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth for charity.

A team from The Gardeners Arms joined forces with employees from nine other Hall & Woodhouse pubs to take part in the challenge.

Susan and John from The Gardeners Arms in Ardingly took on the abseil challenge

A total of 30 team members took part in the descent, which aimed to support National Air Ambulance Week.

In addition to this, a group of six team and family members took on the Thames Path Challenge, a 100km trek from Putney Bridge to Henley.

Collectively, the team members raised more than £6,000 for Air Ambulance charities.

Lucinda Gray, next generation family director and company relationship manager at Hall & Woodhouse, said: “I am so proud of the team spirit and camaraderie that I have seen throughout both these challenges. We had team members overcoming their fear of heights and overcoming fatigue and blisters all in order to raise as much money as possible for our chosen charity partner, which is truly inspiring. When it costs £3,000 for each Air Ambulance mission, every penny really does count.”

At the start of 2018, Hall & Woodhouse team members voted eight Air Ambulance charities (Devon, Dorset and Somerset, Great Western, Hampshire and Isle of Wight, Kent Surrey Sussex, London, Thames Valley and Wiltshire) as the company’s official charity partner until 2020.

Tracy Bartram, communications manager at Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, said: “Working with Hall & Woodhouse throughout this two year partnership has been nothing but a fantastic experience. The fundraising that the team undertake is multi-varied and constant. They are enthusiastic and an absolute pleasure for all our eight charities to work with. So many Hall & Woodhouse representatives have taken part in the Spinnaker Tower abseil, which shows how dedicated they all are”.

“I would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone who is supporting our eight air ambulance charities, not only during National Air Ambulance Week, but throughout the whole year. No matter the amount, every penny raised really does make a huge difference to the patients who need us.”