Ardingly Solar Car sets off on Australian World Solar Challenge Race

A student-built solar car has set off on the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge Race, the most elite solar race in the world.

Students from Ardingly College and Ifield Community College worked together on a major STEM project to create the solar car, which was shipped to Australia for the 3,000km outback challenge.

The solar car team, which includes 12 students – the youngest of whom is only 16 – have travelled 588km in the two days since the start of the race, which kicked off on October 13. The team still has 2,157km to go.

The car was unveiled in Victoria Park, in Haywards Heath, in June earlier this year: www.midsussextimes.co.uk/business/australian-adventure-awaits-for-ardingly-solar-car-project-students-1-8983261.In order to get to the start of the race in Darwin, the car had a long crossing by sea with about four tonnes of equipment. The shipment included the car, trailer, generator, camping equipment and survival aids.

The journey to Australia was completed in September: midsussextimes.co.uk/business/ardingly-solar-car-has-reached-australia-1-9064028.

The week-long race will be a test of endurance for both the car, and the children and teachers’ team. They have to deal with the extreme heat and camp in the outback each night.

The Ardingly Solar Car represents four years of collaboration by the colleges, as part of a pioneering project to develop sustainable transport solutions.

It features the latest solar technologies and has been built with the help of 33 companies, alongside the University of Surrey and University of Brighton.