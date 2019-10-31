Ardingly Solar car team complete 3,000km outback challenge

The Ardingly Solar team has completed the 2019 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge.

Students from Ardingly College and Ifield Community College worked together on a major STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) project to create the solar car, which was shipped to Australia for the 3,000km outback challenge.

The vehicle completed 1,300km of the race’s total 3,000km under solar power and race conditions – a greater distance than both Cambridge and Stanford universities.

Out of a total of 52 entrants, 49 started the race, which kicked off on October 13, and only 31 finished the challenge.

The Ardingly Solar car was driven by 11 students from both Ardingly and Ifield, and was supported by 11 volunteers.

The car was unveiled in Victoria Park, in Haywards Heath, in June earlier this year: www.midsussextimes.co.uk/business/australian-adventure-awaits-for-ardingly-solar-car-project-students-1-8983261.In order to get to the start of the race in Darwin, the car had a long crossing by sea with about four tonnes of equipment. The shipment included the car, trailer, generator, camping equipment and survival aids.

The journey to Australia was completed in September: midsussextimes.co.uk/business/ardingly-solar-car-has-reached-australia-1-9064028.

The week-long race was a test of endurance for both the car, and the children and teachers’ team. They had to deal with the extreme heat and camp in the outback each night.

The Ardingly Solar Car represents four years of collaboration by the colleges, as part of a pioneering project to develop sustainable transport solutions.

It features the latest solar technologies and has been built with the help of 33 companies, alongside the University of Surrey and University of Brighton.