Baby Loss Awareness Week

Baby Loss Awareness Week takes place from October 9 until 15.

As well as encouraging places to light it up there will also be a cake stall at Princess Royal in Haywards Heath and Royal Sussex County Hospitals in Brighton, to raise funds for the maternity bereavement service.

Sariah Jackson, bereavement midwife from University Hospitals Sussex, said: “We hope that lighting up local landmarks and holding a cake sale in the hospitals will spark conversations about baby loss and give local bereaved parents and families an opportunity to talk about their precious babies. We’d also encourage people to join us in The Wave of Light by lighting a candle in memory of all babies’ lives gone too soon” at 7pm on October 15.”

Now in its 19th year the awareness week gives bereaved parents, families and friends the opportunity to commemorate babies lives, raise awareness of pregnancy and baby loss, and to drive for improvements in both care and support for those affected and to save babies’ lives in the future.

This year Baby Loss Awareness Week will be exploring the theme of wellbeing and sharing what has helped that anyone affected by pregnancy and baby loss to recover and build a life after loss.

Clea Harmer, chief executive of Sands (stillbirth and neonatal death charity), said: “Baby Loss Awareness Week is a unique opportunity for parents, grandparents, siblings and wider family and friends to come together and remember their babies who have died, however long ago.

“For anyone whose baby has died, however recent or long ago, the world is changed forever, and there is no simple answer to grief. Finding ways to cope and look after yourself or your partner is different for everyone.

“I hope that Baby Loss Awareness Week will help start more conversations about pregnancy and baby loss, and by doing so help bereaved parents and families feel more able to talk about their babies and find ways to look after themselves and others.”

Anyone can share their photos of the lit up landmarks/businesses, candles on social media with the hashtags #BLAW #BLAW2021 #BabyLoss and #internationalwaveoflight