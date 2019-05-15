Balcombe pupils glide into first place at national competition

A group of Balcombe primary pupils travelled to London to take part in national competition.

Following success in earlier stages of the competition, six pupils from Balcombe School went up to the RAF Museum in London for the Fly to the Line National Final.

Once all the gliders had been flown the results were announced and Balcombe School were awarded first place, not only for the greatest distance but also for best design.

One of the pupils who took part was Abigail.

She said: “When we arrived we were really excited and nervous, especially when we saw the other teams’ planes.”

The teams were in charge of designing and building their gliders with very little outside help from the teachers.

“Mrs Kirby could help us three times, but after that a metre would be taken off our glider’s distance, so we didn’t want that,” Abigail added.

The event ended with a tour of the museum, which proved inspirational as was explained by Balcombe pupil, Grace.

“It was massive and really cool. I found out so much about planes I never know before.”

After her visit tot the museum Grace has discovered a new ambition for plane.

“Now I want to be an engineer and work with planes,” she added.