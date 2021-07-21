Balcombe school gets a makeover with help from community
Balcombe CofE Primary School was a hive of activity on three Saturdays this term.
eadteacher Wendy Millbanks decided that the front of the school needed brightening up, so put the call out for volunteers to help.
Wielding paint brushes were parents, grandparents, teachers, governors and friends of the school, who came together to paint fences, benches and play equipment in the blue school colours.
DIY skills also came to the fore when the perimeter fences were repaired, and the gardeners in the group tackled hedges, borders and the school’s wildlife pond.
The school said it was very grateful to Dulux Trade Centre in Haywards Heath, which donated a large quantity of outdoor paint for the fences.