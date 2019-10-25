Bentswood residents take trip down memory lane during photographic Silver Sunday

Bentswood’s older residents were presented with a display of historic photographs of Haywards Heath at their annual Silver Sunday event, held over the weekend.

The Saltworks Café had been decorated by event organisers Joyce Sharma and Pauline Stewart, who also prepared sandwiches and cakes for the guests.

Sharing a cup of tea

More than 20 guests attended the ‘memory lane’ event, held on Sunday, September 20.

Former PCSO Joanne Wood helped serve the tea alongside resident Pat Thomas.

Town mayor Alistair McPherson also attended, spending time talking with residents and enjoying the display of photographs which resident Charles Tuckey had displayed on a big screen.

Councillor McPherson said: “This was a fabulous event and it was lovely to see so many of the older residents of Bentswood coming together.

“I too was enthralled by the display of photos and it has inspired me to redouble the efforts of the town council to achieve some sort of museum for the town.”

The event was sponsored by a Mid Sussex District Council grant and organised through the auspices of the Bentswood Community Partnership (BCP).

The BCP are keen to create a special website purely to feature the history of Bentswood, known as the ‘cradle of Haywards Heath’ according to local history researcher John Twisleton.

Those with older photos or artefacts which can be digitally photographed and put online for all to see are asked to contact BCPcontactoffice@gmail.com.