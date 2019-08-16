Bentswood Village Day brings the community together

The ever popular Bentswood Fun Day held at Barn Cottage Green took place on Tuesday (August 13).

Opened by town mayor, councillor Al McPherson, there was an inflatable obstacle course, a bouncy castle, crazy golf, ‘critters and creatures’ from Animazing, as well as a raffle and barbecue.

The circus themed event had free activities from the Mid Sussex District Council’s Play Day, inspired by the big top.

Stephen Hillier, Mid Sussex district councillor for Bentswood and chairman of the Bentswood Community Partnership (BCP) said: "Bentswood Fun Day was a wonderful day.

"We had a DJ encouraging young people to get on the decks and karaoke, a new innovation which was really good."

Mr Hillier has been involved since 2014, and said how Bentswood is the most deprived ward in Sussex, with a very poor reputation.

The BCP, which was set up by the late John de Mierre in 2008, was created as an informal arrangement to discuss agencies and their work, and they set up the Bentswood Fun Day ten years ago.

Mr Hillier took over as chairman in 2014, and has been in charge of running the organisation and its events since.

He said: "We're trying to reach vulnerable youngsters that haven’t had the best start in life.

"We want to do things here to encourage the pride in the community, and part of that is having the fun day."

He praised resident Joyce Sharma, 54, for leading the planning and running of the day for the first time, calling her 'brave for stepping up and taking the lead'.

Haywards Heath Town Football Club attended the day to play games with guests, and various Haywards Heath shops donated prizes for the raffle, as did Haywards Heath Lions Club.

Mr Hillier said: "I would encourage residents to get involved with our events.

"They're fun, and it's good for their wellbeing to be involved in community events and to be part of the community."

