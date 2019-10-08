Big Swoove organisers continuing to fundraise for Sussex charities

The organisers of The Big Swoove are still raising money for charity.

Swoove Fitness was founded by Esther Featherstone, who turned 40 in April and celebrated with a 40 hour weekend event in Scaynes Hill, aiming to raise £40,000.

Participants spent September 27 until September 29 Swooving, which is singing, whooping and moving, to raise money for small, local charities.

So far, £5,041 has been raised of their £40,000 target by 251 supporters.

Charities who will benefit from the money raised include Seahorses Swimming Club, Age UK West Sussex, Kangaroos, and Princess Royal Hospital League of Friends Haywards Heath.

St Peter & St James Hospice, St Wilfrid’s Hospice and St Catherine’s Hospice are also being fundraised for.

To donate, visit their website here.