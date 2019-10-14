Billingshurst firm plays key role in Jupiter space probe

Vital components for a major space probe to Jupiter are being made by a Billingshurst company.

The firm of Thomas Keating in Daux Road is making parts to be used in the European Space Agency’s ‘Juice’ mission.

Thomas Keating Ltd ,of Billingshurst has made components that will be included on a space probe to Jupiter. Photo: Steve Robards SR08101902 SUS-190810-151710001

Juice - the Jupiter icy moons explorer - is an interplanetary spacecraft whose mission is to study three of Jupiter’s Galilean moons: Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa.

Thomas Keating commercial manager David Roberts said: “Funded by the Swiss Space Office through the ESA PRODEX Programme, Thomas Keating have jointly designed and then manufactured in Billingshurst three vital components of this sub-system.”

The project will look at the temperature structure, composition and dynamics of Jupiter’s stratosphere as well as the thin atmospheres and exospheres of three of four of the moons.

The spacecraft is set for launch in June 2022 and is expected to reach Jupiter in October 2029.

Thomas Keating has been involved in toolmaking for nearly 70 years and received the Queens Award for Enterprise for international trade in 2012.