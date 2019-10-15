Bluebell Railway ‘coffee train’ event raises hundreds for Macmillan

A heritage railway ran a ‘coffee train’ event in support of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Bluebell Railway took part in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning by welcoming visitors to the carriages for tea and cake.

The special train ran from Sheffield Park to East Grinstead to raise money for the cancer charity.

In total, the train transported 84 passengers, eight volunteers – including the driver and fireman – and two additional staff.

Passengers had tea and coffee on the train, and brought cakes to sell in aid of Macmillan during the return journey.

Footplate rides, in which passengers had the chance to ride on the footplate of the engine, were auctioned off during the journey.

A cake competition among staff and volunteers in the Bessemer Arms at Sheffield Park was also held.

The event raised more than £1,650 for the charity.