Bolnore Primary pupils learn vital safety lessons on Haywards Heath building site

The children of a Bolnore primary school got their hands dirty with a visit to a building site.

Bolnore Village Primary School pupils visited Barratt Homes’ Wychwood Park development in Rocky Lane, Haywards Heath.

The group of pupils at Wychwood Park wearing their high-vis jackets and hard hats, showing off their wall

Pupils from year four and five were invited to the new homes development where they were taught the importance of staying safe around building sites.

The pupils were also invited to test out their construction skills and had a go at building a wall.

The site visit is one of many ongoing collaborations between local schools and Barratt with the house builder’s tailored educational programme providing a practical way for children to learn valuable lessons outside of the classroom.

Jo Brumby, deputy headteacher at the primary school, said: “The children were so excited to be invited to Wychwood Park.

“They were engaged by the practical elements of house building and the safety elements. It is so important that children get to learn skills in real life and we are grateful for being offered this opportunity.”

The trip was designed to ensure that the children are educated on the dangers that a building site holds. Alongside learning important safety messages, the children were also taught about the materials and work that goes into building houses, and the opportunities available in the construction industry.

Lynnette St-Quintin, sales director for Barratt Southern Counties, said: “As a responsible house builder, we are dedicated to ensuring that the next generation are educated on the risks of being on or living around a development.”

Lynnette explained: “We thought this project with schools was a fun and engaging way for children to understand how to stay safe on site, but also to see the work that goes into creating new communities such as these.”