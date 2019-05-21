Boots Pharmacy closure: NHS offers advice to Haywards Heath residents

NHS England has offered advice following news that a Boots Pharmacy is to close in Haywards Heath next month.

The pharmacy in America Lane, Bentswood, Haywards Heath, is closing on Saturday, June 29, a spokesman has confirmed.

Upset residents and councillors outside Boots Pharmacy in America Lane, Haywards Heath. Photo by Steve Robards

An NHS England South East spokesman said: “We are aware that Boots have made the decision to close their pharmacy in America Lane.

"Although this site will be closing there are seven other pharmacies in the local area which provide services for Haywards Heath residents, including three which are based on sites alongside GP practices.

"There are good transport links into the town centre and many pharmacies also offer a free prescription collection and delivery service which some people may find more convenient. People can search by postcode to find NHS services near to them by visiting the NHS website at www.nhs.uk.”

