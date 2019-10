Members of the Burgess Hill Bowls Club presented a hospice representative with a cheque for £1,965.

The funds, which will support St Peter & St James Hospice, have been raised throughout the year by various activities hosted by club members.

Wendy Agate from the hospice met with club members on Friday, October 4, to receive the cheque.

The club thanked all the members who took part in raising this amount.