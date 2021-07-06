‘Brave young man’ from Burgess Hill to shave head

Harrison Gander, 12, will be supporting Rockinghorse Children’s Charity to show his support for their work after he was born premature.

Kerry Cassar, his mum, said: “Not something I would normally do but such a good cause by such a brave young man.

“My amazing son was born at 26weeks weighing 1lb 6ozs (725grams).

Harrison Gander is shaving his head to support Rockinghorse Childrens Charity SUS-210628-113542001

“Doctor’s all said he wouldn’t make it through the night but he did, and then some.

“After eight life saving operations, and being told he wouldn’t walk or talk until he was ten, something he proved them wrong about yet again after doing both at two.

“He’s now 12 (going on 16) and living his life to the best of his abilities.

“Still needing major surgeries, but rarely complaining, he now wants to give back to the Rockinghorse Appeal Charity in Brighton, to say thank you for all of their support throughout his life, and to raise money to help children who are ill in hospital.”

Harrison will be having his head shaved at Kings Barbers in Church Road, Burgess Hill on Saturday, July 3.

He set up a JustGiving page on Tuesday, June 15 hoping to raise £200, but in less than 24 hours he raised more than £500 and he has currently raised more than £900.

Harrison said: “I was in the Trevor Mann unit for five months then in special care for another month.

“I had lots of operations and was on the ventilator for many months.

“Once discharged I then had twice weekly visits from the community nurses as I was on oxygen and visited the Alex weekly for clinics.

“I still have to go to the Alex often for appointments with different doctors and I appreciate the help and care they have given me over this time.

“I’d like to raise some money for the Rocking Horse charity to show my appreciation, so I will having my hair shaved completely off.

“Please sponsor me, even if it’s a small amount. It all helps.”

Rockinghorse Children’s Charity is the official fundraising arm of the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton.

It raises money for life-saving medical equipment and enhanced services for sick babies, children and young people throughout Sussex.

To donate to Harrison’s fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Harrison-Gander1