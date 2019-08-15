Brighton & Hove Albion charity runs football tournament for youngsters

More than 200 youngsters from across Sussex took part in a summer Kicks tournament at Stanmer Park, Brighton.

The Kicks tournament on Tuesday, July 30, is part of an initiative by Albion in the Community - the charity arm of Brighton & Hove Albion - to promote the values of respect and teamwork.

The team from Haywards Heath

Now in its sixth year, the event, backed by American Express, brings together youngsters from Premier League Kicks projects across Sussex (and visiting teams) to compete in a fun, safe and structured environment.

The tournament was supported by 18 Amex colleagues who helped organise the day and referee matches alongside AITC coaches.

Between matches, the young players attended a road safety workshop and AITC’s health team shared sun safety tips as part of the charity’s current skin cancer awareness campaign. The Albion’s first team player, right-back Martin Montoya, made a surprise appearance to present the winning medals.

The winning teams were: U11 Hastings (Flyers), U14 Arsenal, Under 16 Brighton (Patcham Dons) and U19 Arsenal.

Lancing participants

Young people attended from across Sussex including: Brighton, Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill, Lancing, Worthing, Hastings, Eastbourne and Rye. Visiting teams were from: London (Arsenal) and Portsmouth.

Participants were invited from AITC's Premier League Kicks sessions.

The charity delivers 40 free Premier League Kicks football sessions each week to young people across Sussex, including in some of the region’s most-deprived communities.

The sessions combine free football with mentoring and regular workshops covering social issues.

Hastings youngsters

Parents or youngsters interested in learning more about weekly Kicks sessions in their local area can email: premierleaguekicks@albioninthecommunity.org.uk.

Young footballers from Rye

Worthing participants