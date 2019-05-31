Burgess Hill Bike Ride 2019 – all you need to know

The 27th Burgess Hill Bike Ride is almost here – don’t miss it!

The bike ride takes place on Sunday, June 9, and the main beneficiary this year is Headway East Sussex, the centre for brain injury support services.

The ride is organised by the Burgess Hill District Lions Club and Burgess Hill and District Rotary Club.

Other beneficiaries of the bike ride will be local charitable projects supported by the organisers.

There will be three bike ride routes – ten miles, 20 miles and 40 miles – starting and finishing at Queens Crescent Car Park.

As always, there will be water stops and comfort breaks available, including snack bars and bananas.

Registration on Sunday, June 9, will be from 8am to 9am with the start at 9am and up to 10am.

Entry fees are: adults £20, children £5 (aged ten to 15) who must be accompanied by an adult. Riders must be at least ten years old.

Please note that cycling helmets are compulsory. Further information and application forms can be found on the bike ride website: www.burgesshillbikeride.co.uk.

This year, we have introduced online booking on the website to ease the entry process.

Sigma Partners has agreed to sponsor the t-shirts again this year and these are free to advance entrants.

Many local firms, as usual, kindly provide water, chocolate bars and bananas for the riders and a ‘bike doctor’ service.

Sponsor forms and online sponsor facilities via My Donate are available for entrants. Raffle tickets can also be purchased.

The ride only takes place thanks to the efforts of more than 60 volunteers who marshal the bike ride, register entrants, man water stops and look after the whole event.

Burgess Hill Radio will be publicising the ride and will be assisting at the start with its mobile unit.

Report contributed by John Thomson, chairman, Burgess Hill Bike Ride committee