Burgess Hill Brownies create eco bricks in a bid to reduce plastic waste

Girls from the 10th Burgess Hill Brownies have joined forces with thousands of other Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers across the UK in making a positive contribution towards reducing single use plastic.

The call is part of a new campaign run by Girl Guiding to tackle plastic pollution called Future Girls Act. Thousands of girls are busy making their #plasticpromise to try and tackle the issues.

Ava (left) and Zoe (right) pictured with their eco-bricks. Picture: Jacqui Alexander

Little Owl Jacqui Alexander told the Middy: “The girls have been learning about different products they can buy and looking at how they can reduce their plastic use at home.

“Last week they started making eco-bricks (filling plastic bottles up with un recyclable plastics) which are used to build playgrounds here in the UK and are also sent to third world counties to be used as bricks for buildings.”

Brownie Ava Larter, aged eight, said: “Plastic is bad for the environment because it doesn’t rot away so we should try to use more glass and metal containers.

“At Burgess Hill 10th Brownies we have been making eco bricks by filling plastic bottles with unrecyclable food packaging to send away to a country who can use these for building houses. My plastic promise is to use more recyclable materials. If one person starts to use less plastic, another will copy and the message will spread.”

Zoe Harrison said: “We’ve looked at ways to help the planet. A lot of plastic waste ends up in the sea and gets washed onto beaches. I read a book about a seagull that had to be saved, as it had got caught up in a plastic bag.

“It is important that we try to recycle all the plastic that we can. I’ve been litter picking crisp packets at school to fill up my eco brick bottles. I’ve promised to spread the word about plastic waste at school and have drawn some posters.”