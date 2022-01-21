Burgess Hill business reveals best city to live for expatriates

The Expatriate Group looked at 40 cities that are popular with expats and discovered that Auckland, New Zealand, ranked the highest in terms of positive mental wellbeing.

The study was divided into eight categories and ranked including sunshine hours per year, sleep quality, fitness facilities, amount of green space, work life balance, healthcare, happiness and friendliness to expats.

Scores from each category were then added together to give an overall ranking for the top 20 cities based on mental wellbeing.

Burgess Hill Business Discovers best city to live for Expats

Coming in second place after Auckland was Sydney, followed by Abu Dhabi, Buenos Aires, and Vienna.

Also in the top 10 list was Toronto, Helsinki, Madrid, Lisbon and Dublin.

Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Dubai were revealed as top three in the sunshine hours per year category.

Prague, Beijing and Singapore were ranked top three for the amount of green space and Stockholm won for best work life balance.

In terms of friendliness to expats, Mexico City, Lisbon and Buenos Airies were placed in top three.

To read the full report, visit https://chillibyte.prowly.com/172113-local-business-discovers-best-cities-for-expats-to-live?preview=true