Burgess Hill Christmas charity raffle raises money for hospice

The team at Pickerings Lifts celebrated the festive season by hosting a charity raffle for St Barnabas House.

The raffle raised more £300 in total for the hospice, which provides palliative care to adults with life-limiting illnesses, both at the hospice in Worthing and in people’s own homes across the local area.

Norman Rayner, operations manager at Pickerings’ South Coast office, said: “With Christmas approaching, we wanted to do something a little different and extra special this year given the challenging times we’ve all experienced and are still going through.

Mary Bye, community fundraiser at St Barnabas House with Norman Rayner, from Pickerings.

“We decided to host a Christmas-inspired raffle of which the proceeds have been donated to St Barnabas, a local hospice that holds a very special place in our hearts.

“My wife and cousin spent their last months at the hospice and family members of the wider team also have a close bond with St Barnabas and the care they have provided to their loved ones. It was great to celebrate Christmas by raising money for a worthy cause close to home.”

The raffle included an array of prizes, including food and drink hampers, tickets to local sporting events and even a day’s annual leave in addition to standard holiday entitlement.

Pickerings Lifts is committed to supporting its local communities across the UK and is involved in many charity initiatives.

Mary Bye, community fundraiser at St Barnabas House, said: “It’s lovely to hear how St Barnabas has supported the family members and employees at Pickerings.