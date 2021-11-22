It’s Christmas in Burgess Hill ran from 11am to 5.30pm in Church Walk and featured fairground rides, food stalls, games, children’s crafts and lots of live music.

Kids were also able to meet several Star Wars characters thanks to the Imperial Outlanders patrolling the site.

The stars of Burgess Hill Theatre Club’s panto Jack and the Beanstalk joined in the fun too, and Mid Sussex’s own Spiderman and Community Hero Kieran Thompson made a special appearance.

Burgess Hill town mayor Anne Eves turned the lights on at 5pm after a thrilling countdown.

This was followed by a spectacular LED dance and hula-hooping display by the Scarlet Elves.

