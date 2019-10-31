Burgess Hill company go from green to pink for charity

A Burgess Hill company with green credentials has changed its colour for charity.

Staff at Bio Productions arrived for work on Friday, October 18 clad from tip to toe in pink to mark breast cancer awareness.

The team at the Victoria Road firm raised in excess of £100 from their efforts.

Even the company pets took part, as springer spaniel Miah and Delphi the pug joined in above the strapline ‘remember to get your puppies checked’.

Staff at the cleaning chemicals manufacturer also indulged in a variety of homemade cakes.

Finance director Avonia Bridge judged the entries and awarded certificates to all who had paid the £1 to enter, as well as awarding a duvet day to staff who took part, giving them an extra day’s annual holiday.