Burgess Hill dentists forced to remove clown from Hallowe'en window display

A dental practice in Burgess Hill has been forced to remove a clown from its Hallowe'en window display after complaints were made.

Dental Essence decorate the practice every Hallowe'en and Christmas, and this year it puts up a colour-changing clown.

Jodie Faulkner, regional manager, said: "Every year at Hallowe'en and Christmas, we enjoy giving back to the community by flamboyantly dressing the exterior of the practice.

"Last Hallowe'en we sported a cyclops eye and a large monster mouth, which the children and parents loved.

"At Christmas we have been a fairy-lit present and a Christmas tree too, all of which have been fantastically received.

"This Halloween’s clown image was a little scarier looking than anything we’d had before, and although it was well supported by the majority, it also sparked a couple of complaints from a passer-by and patients.

"Considering the nature of our business, we felt that promoting any element of fear in just one of our patients was one too many, especially given that the following calendar week was set to be half term and that the practice would no-doubt be filled with children."

The decorations were put up on Monday, October 21, and taken down on Friday, October 25, much to the disappointment of many people on social media.

Phil Dennett said: "I thought what a nice pair of fangs," Em Jay thought it was 'brilliant', and Amiee-Leigh Euling praised the 'great effort' that the dental practice always make.

However, not everyone reacted as positively.

Samantha Barker said: "As I said on another site I think this is too much. Too scary and in your face.

"I know others think it's brilliant but I don't think they have considered the impact on people who hate and are scared of Halloween. Certainly won't encourage people to visit the dentist."

Others commented on how it would scare children, with Catherine Bridger saying 'as if my daughter wasn't scared enough of going to the dentist'.

Mrs Faulkner replied to comments on our Facebook page, saying the production company they use are aware of the 'divided opinions' and that future creations will not be as vivid.

She said: "In order to avoid upsetting any one else, we felt the best solution would be to remove the image with immediate effect.

"We are a very 'patient-led' business and when they speak we will always listen.

"Thank you for all of the support we have received in the wake of the clown decorations. We aim to make up for its short shelf life at Christmas."

Mrs Faulkner thanked those who enjoyed the display and apologised to anyone offended, and said if anyone wants to contact her directly they can on jodie@dentalessence.co.uk.